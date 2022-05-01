World Laughter Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, GIFs & WhatsApp Status

World Laughter Day was established in 1998 and its first celebration took place on 10th May 1998 in Mumbai, India. The celebration was arranged by Dr. Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement. World Laughter Day marks the positive manifestation of world peace and is intended to build up a global consciousness of brotherhood and friendship through laughter.

People celebrate the day by gathering in public places with the sole purpose of laughing. As May 1 marks this year's World Laughter Day, people will celebrate this day to raise awareness about laughter and its many healing benefits. Here are some of the greetings, quotes and wishes that you can send to your loved ones on the big day:

World Laughter Day 2022: Quote

Against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand. — Mark Twain

I was irrevocably betrothed to laughter, the sound of which has always seemed to me to be the most civilized music in the world. — Peter Ustinov

I will follow the upward road today; I will keep my face to the light. I will think high thoughts as I go my way; I will do what I know is right. I will look for the flowers by the side of the road; I will laugh and love and be strong. I will try to lighten another’s load this day as I fare along. — Mary S. Edgar

God is a comedian playing to an audience too afraid to laugh. — Voltaire

Laughter connects you with people. It’s almost impossible to maintain any kind of distance or any sense of social hierarchy when you’re just howling with laughter. Laughter is a force for democracy. — John Cleese

World Laughter Day: Wishes

Try Laughing, and the world will laugh with you. Try crying, and you'll cry alone. That's why have a carefree laugh on World Laughter Day!

To stay healthy, Laugh daily. Happiest World Laughter Day.

They say laughter is the best medicine; one should taste it every day to stay healthy.

May your lives are filled with jokes and laughter; I wish you and your family a very happy World Laughter Day.

What soap does to the body, laughter does the same to your soul. So keep laughing.

World Laughter Day: Greetings

People who are happy inside, those hearts are healthier. Wishing a World Laughter Day to you!

Who said laughter adds wrinkles rather, it brings glows, that's why keep always smiling! For everyone, Happy World Laughter Day.

Happy faces always look good, so laugh and laugh.

Let's laugh a little more and give our lives more time. A day of laughter in a happy world!

Always laugh and smile to make it a better world.

World Laughter Day: Images & Whatsapp Status

Image: Best Message

Image: 1HindiShayari.com

Image: Twinkl

Image: Boldsky.com

World Laughter Day: GIFs

Image: National Day 2022

Image: National Day 2022

Image: DesiComments.com

Image: Twitter/@LilliesBooks