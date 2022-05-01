World Laughter Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, GIFs & WhatsApp Status

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@LilliesBooks
World Laughter Day was established in 1998 and its first celebration took place on 10th May 1998 in Mumbai, India. The celebration was arranged by Dr. Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement. World Laughter Day marks the positive manifestation of world peace and is intended to build up a global consciousness of brotherhood and friendship through laughter.
People celebrate the day by gathering in public places with the sole purpose of laughing. As May 1 marks this year's World Laughter Day, people will celebrate this day to raise awareness about laughter and its many healing benefits. Here are some of the greetings, quotes and wishes that you can send to your loved ones on the big day:
Laughter connects you with people. It’s almost impossible to maintain any kind of distance or any sense of social hierarchy when you’re just howling with laughter. Laughter is a force for democracy. — John Cleese
