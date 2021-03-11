YouTuber KSI Apologises For Using Transphobic Slur, Says 'didn't Know It Was A Slur'

English YouTuber Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji better known as KSI has been making headlines ever since he used a transphobic slur. Taking to their social media handle, fans been calling out KSI for misgendering someone in one of his videos with YouTube group The Sidemen and for using a transphobic slur. However, the YouTuber has not gone on to apologise for the same.

The rapper initially responded to criticism on Tuesday, March 9, by saying: “Hold up, people actually think I’m transphobic?” Later, when a netizen went on to explain the allegations against him, KSI revealed that he “just said the person had a better beard than me”. He also added: “And I honestly didn’t even know that t****y was a bad word”.

After KSI was corrected and told never to use the slur again, KSI soon apologised and revealed that he did not know the meaning of it. He wrote, “My bad for saying transgender slurs. Honestly didn’t even know they were slurs. I know now though”. Take a look.

My bad for saying transgender slurs. Honestly didn’t even know they were slurs. I know now though — LORD KSI (@KSI) March 9, 2021

Post the criticism, KSI released another statement on Twitter. He called on people to promote “positive vibes” and “stop with the hate” “on all sides”, “including people who support me”. KSI tweeted, “Life’s too short to be angry and hateful towards other people”. “Only way we advance is with positivity”. However, one critic said that KSI needs to “sort [himself’ out first” before asking other people to do so. She wrote: “You tried to ‘apologise’ for being transphobic by using another transphobic slur, maybe sort yourself out first”.

You tried to “apologise” for being transphobic by using a transphobic slur,maybe sort yourself out first — nicoleðŸŒ8 days (@yungbludstyless) March 9, 2021

About YouTuber KSI

KSI made a name by filming videos of himself playing EA Sports FIFA before posting them on YouTube. The popular YouTuber has attracted more than 20 million subscribers and over six billion viewers across the platform. The 26-year-old has since expanded his YouTube career to include music, boxing, and more. He does not have a fixed revenue stream as it fluctuates depending on its activity and the revenue generated by advertising and sponsorships. However, in an interview with Men's Health Magazine, KSI admitted that it had properties valued at $10 million.

