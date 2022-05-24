Zendaya, Michelle Yeoh & Others Feature On Time's 100 Most Influential People List; Read

Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list has been revealed, with global icons Adele, Michelle Yeoh, Zendaya, Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield, and Zoe Kravitz, among others making the cut. The list is released annually to recognise the 100 most influential people from varied fields like entertainment, politics, sports and more. The eminent personalities are separated into categories of artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons and pioneers.

The 2022 TIME100 list featured dozens of entertainers including Channing Tatum, Pete Davidson, Amanda Seyfried, Mila Kunis, Oprah Winfrey, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Mary J. Blige, Miranda Lambert, Jon Batiste, Keanu Reeves and more.

For Zendaya, director Denis Villeneuve wrote in the list, "She is an autonomous creative force herself. A cultural icon in the making. A person driven by pure inspiration, empathy, and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower."

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh also grabbed attention with her inclusion in the list. In a profile about Yeoh, Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan detailed all her achievements and concluded, "Michelle Yeoh astonishes us with her honesty, humour, and grace, and we realise we will never get enough of her achieving the impossible."

The list also featured Jazmine Sullivan, Taika Watiti, Kris Jenner, Sally Rooney, and Hwang Dong-hyuk. Among those from the field of politics, business and sports were Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Tim Cook, and Rafael Nadal among others.

Indian celebrities who've previously featured on the list

Deepika Padukone made it to the coveted list in 2018, when she made a striking appearance in xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. At that time, Vin wrote for her, "When Deepika Padukone came in to read for one of the Fast and the Furious films, I knew instantly I was in the presence of someone very special. As soon as she entered the room, there was a synchronicity, a synergy, chemistry—it promised great things to come," and continued talking about her charm. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have also been a part of the list earlier.