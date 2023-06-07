2018 Director Jude Anthany On Kerala Theatre Owners Strike: This Is Part Of Business...

Theatre owners in Kerala have called for a strike on June 7 and 8 to protest against the early OTT release of a blockbuster Malayalam film from 2018, starring Tovino Thomas. In response to this issue, the film's director, Jude Anthany Joseph, has issued a statement expressing his support for the theatre owners' strike.

Joseph took to his social media platform and shared a note in which he recognized the crucial role of theatre owners and audiences as the backbone of the film industry. He emphasized the need to prioritize the financial stability of producers before a film's release. While acknowledging that the early OTT release of his own film, 2018, was not intentional, he expressed gratitude to the OTT platform for their trust and thanked the viewers for their love and support.

Jude Anthany Joseph reacts to Kerala's theatre owners' protest | (Image: Jude Anthany Joseph/Facebook)

Theatre owners protest early OTT releases

2018: Everyone is Hero poster | Image: Tovino Thomas/Instagram

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), representing theatre owners, has organized a protest. In which by cinema halls will be closed for two consecutive days. The theatre owners' protest stems from the increasing number of movies bypassing theatrical releases and opting for direct digital premieres on OTT platforms.

This shift in release strategy has raised concerns among theatre owners who fear a negative impact on box office revenues and the overall sustainability of the theatrical exhibition business. The strike aims to convey their displeasure with the 2018's digital debut, which occurred less than five weeks after its theatrical release. The theatre owners argued that the early digital release has hindered the film's chances of reaching the coveted Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

The success of Tovino Thomas' Malayalam film

2018: Everyone is Hero starring Tovino Thomas will premiere on Sony Liv | (Image: Twitter)

Tovino Thomas' latest Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is Hero has already achieved box office success. During its theatrical run. the film crossed Rs. 160 cr mark at the box office. The film will be premiered on Sony Liv on June 7.