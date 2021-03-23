67th National Film Awards: 'Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti' Bags Best Haryanvi Film

Rashmi Somvanshi's Haryanvi film, Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti won the 'Best Haryanvi Film' award at the 67th National Film Awards. Held on Mar 22, the nominations were out in 2019; however, the awards were announced in 2021 due to the hiatus caused by the pandemic. As wishes were pouring in for the win, Rashmi Somvanshi took to her Instagram handle and reposted a post shared by lead actor Anirudh Dave. Here, the latter shared a still from the film, featuring Rashmi and him as Binta and Vikas, respectively.
Anirudh Dave's Instagram caption for the celebratory post read as,
And 67 National Award to the film is Bagged Thank a ton everyone.. #gratitude sir @satishkaushik2178
director -@rajeshbabbar1401 producer - @nishantkaushik and the chhori
-@rashmisom #nationalawards #nationalawards2019
#67nationalfilmawards
#chhoriyanchhoronsekamnahihoti
Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti's plot
Rashmi Somvanshi's Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti is a drama flick that follows the story of a girl's struggle to study and become an IPS Officer, living in Haryana. Helmed Rajesh Babbar, it stars Aniruddh Dave, Rashmi Somvanshi, Satish Kaushik, Sapna Choudhary, Pramod Dahiya, Prakash Ghai, Anjavi Huda, Mohan Kant and many others. The film released on May 17, 2019.
Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti's trailer
Here's the full list of Feature Film Awards
- Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
- Best Actor (shared): Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)
- Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)
- Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
- Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)
- Best Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)
- Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)
- Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)
- Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram Mor
- Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu), Raju Sundaram
- Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Siddharth Priyadarshan
- Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan Parthiban
- Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)
- Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)
- Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)
- Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)
- Best Costumes: Sujith Sudhakaran and V. Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
- Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi), Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh Wagh
- Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Iewduh (Khasi), Debajit Gayan
- Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Resul Pookutty
- Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali), Kaushik Ganguly
- Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali), Srijit Mukherji
- Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): The Tashkent Files (Hindi), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
- Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh Gangadharan
- Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu), Navin Nooli
- Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
- Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial (Monpa)
- Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
- Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharshi (Telugu)
- Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)
- Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)
- Best Films in Each Language:
- Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
- Best Telugu Film: Jersey
- Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
- Best Tamil Film: Asuran
- Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
- Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
- Best Khasi Film: Iewduh
- Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze
- Best Haryanvi Film: Chhorriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
- Best Tulu Film: Pingara
- Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
- Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla (shared)
- Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
- Best Marathi Film: Bardo
- Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
- Best Kannada Film: Akshi
- Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
- Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender
- Special Mentions: Biriyani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)
Image source: Still from Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
