67th National Film Awards: 'Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti' Bags Best Haryanvi Film

Rashmi Somvanshi's Haryanvi film, Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti won the 'Best Haryanvi Film' award at the 67th National Film Awards. Held on Mar 22, the nominations were out in 2019; however, the awards were announced in 2021 due to the hiatus caused by the pandemic. As wishes were pouring in for the win, Rashmi Somvanshi took to her Instagram handle and reposted a post shared by lead actor Anirudh Dave. Here, the latter shared a still from the film, featuring Rashmi and him as Binta and Vikas, respectively.

Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti's plot

Rashmi Somvanshi's Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti is a drama flick that follows the story of a girl's struggle to study and become an IPS Officer, living in Haryana. Helmed Rajesh Babbar, it stars Aniruddh Dave, Rashmi Somvanshi, Satish Kaushik, Sapna Choudhary, Pramod Dahiya, Prakash Ghai, Anjavi Huda, Mohan Kant and many others. The film released on May 17, 2019.

Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti's trailer

Here's the full list of Feature Film Awards

Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Actor (shared): Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

Best Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram Mor

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu), Raju Sundaram

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Siddharth Priyadarshan

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan Parthiban

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costumes: Sujith Sudhakaran and V. Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi), Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh Wagh

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Iewduh (Khasi), Debajit Gayan

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Resul Pookutty

Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali), Kaushik Ganguly

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali), Srijit Mukherji

Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): The Tashkent Files (Hindi), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh Gangadharan

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu), Navin Nooli

Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial (Monpa)

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)

Best Films in Each Language:

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Iewduh

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhorriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla (shared)

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender

Special Mentions: Biriyani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

Image source: Still from Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti