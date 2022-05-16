'777 Charlie' Trailer Out: Rakshit Shetty's Film Highlights His Loyal Bond With Pet Dog

Fans who had been waiting for an update on Rakshit Shetty's upcoming film, 777 Charlie, are in for a treat. The makers of the movie have finally dropped an intriguing trailer on Monday, May 16.

The plot of 777 Charlie revolves around the life of a pessimistic man who is stuck with his negative lifestyle spending each day in the comfort of his loneliness. However, the plot thickens when a dog namely Charlie enters his life.

Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie trailer out

The trailer begins with the introduction of Rakshit Shetty's Dharma who is dubbed as 'Hitler' in his neighbourhood. With children being fearful of his fierce look, people believe that Dharma can never be compassionate. The twist arises when a dog breaks free from captivity to ends up at his doorstep.

At first, Dharma appears to be agitated with the dog entering his life. However, as time passes the duo's emotional bond becomes unbreakable. A scene wherein Dharma is rushed to the hospital, dog Charlie follows the ambulance and doesn't calm down until he sees his owner. While society condemns him for not taking good care of the dog, the petite creature recognises Dharma's effort and friendship. Moreover, Charlie also helps Dharma to gain perspective in his life.

But there awaits a tragedy and danger lurking around their happy life. The 777 Charlie trailer concludes with the dog being lost in a snow-clad place with Dharma leaving no stone unturned to locate him. What will happen next can only be known in the movie. In totality, 777 Charlie appears to be a funny yet emotional story that highlights the loyal bond between a dog and its owner. Watch the 777 Charlie trailer below:

Helmed by Kiranraj K, the movie also features Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B. Shetty in pivotal roles. The adventure comedy-drama is all set to hit the big screens on 10 June 2022.

(Image: @rakshitshetty/Instagram)