800 Trailer: Madhurr Mittal Plays Sri Lankan Cricketer Muthaiah Muralitharan In Biopic

Madhurr Mittal’s next 800 will make its theatrical debut next month. The film is a sports biopic of Sri Lankan cricketer Muthaiah Muralitharan. Ahead of its release, the trailer of the film was launched by Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai on Monday.

3 things you need to know

800 is based on the life events of the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Muthaiah Muralitharan.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket.

The title of the film refers to the total number of test wickets taken by the cricketer in his career.

800 to narrate life story of Muthaiah Muralitharan

The three-minute-long trailer emphasises that the movie explores "The Unknown Story of Muttiah Muralitharan." In order to show the difficulties the cricketer faced at the time, it opens by providing glimpses of the events that occurred in Sri Lanka during the 1970s when pogroms attacked the minority Tamil population.

The film also contains intriguing components and doesn't shy away from covering controversial issues like the chucking controversy in Australia. The Sri Lankan civil war, the cricketer's professional highs and lows, and the talks in his private life will all be vividly portrayed in the movie. The dramatic trailer ends with Murali making a triumphant comeback after the chucking controversy and winning the audience's hearts.

800 to be released in three languages

Initially, Vijay Sethupathi was asked to portray Muralitharan in 800, and the actor even consented to work on it. But ultimately he had to leave the movie. Madhur Mittal was later offered the film. Mahima Nambiar will be seen as the bowler’s onscreen wife in the biopic.

The other supporting cast members of the movie include Naren, Nassar, Vela Ramamoorthy, Riythvika, Vadivukkarasi, and Arul Das. Written and directed by MS Sripathy, the film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.