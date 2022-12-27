Last Updated:

'A1' Star Santhanam Plays With Tiger's Tail On Video, Netizens Outraged

"Torturing animals and labelling it as love! Get a life man," commented a social media user.

Jyothi Jha
Santhanam

Tamil actor Santhanam was recently seen picking a tiger's tail in a video on social media. The show of bravado, while celebratory for Santhanam, did not go down well with netizens. While the 'Gullu Gullu' star captioned his post 'Tiger Love,' a social media user called him out saying: "Torturing animals and labelling it as love! Get a life man (sic)."

In the video, Santhanam can be seen sitting next to a Tiger by a poolside. A woman, in the video, can be heard telling him 'you can pick the Tiger's tail', soon Santhanam can be seen picking the Tiger's tail. A few frames later, he enquires if the Tiger is asleep, which a man checks by poking the Tiger's head with a stick. 

His caption read, "Idharku per than valai pidikratha (Is this how you grab the tail of a tiger)." 

The 'A1' star's post didn't go down well with his followers, who condemned his act. One of the users wrote, "No, mocking a highly sedated animal is neither love nor bravery. You are making a joke of yourself."

Another user commented, "I challenge you to try this even with a dog that is not drugged forget a Tiger, you gormless moron. Is this what you call Tiger Love.?"

"This was a flop tweet. Just like your career," read another Twitter user's comment. 

Check out Santhanam's Tweet below:

Many users criticised the actor for not deleting his post despite being trolled for his actions.

About Santhanam

The Tamil actor started his career as a comedian on television. He made his film debut with Silambarsan's 2004 film 'Manmadhan.' 
He is one of the most sought-after comedian-actor in the Tamil industry.

The actor was last seen in the film 'Gullu Gullu' as its lead actor. The film also featured Athulya Chandra in the lead role.

