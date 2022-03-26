Aadhi Pinisetty Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Nikki Galrani In Close Knit Ceremony: Report

Tamil actor Aadhi Pinisetty and his longtime girlfriend Nikki Galrani have reportedly exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony. According to FilmiBeat, the two were in a serious relationship for a very long time and had recently decided to take it a step ahead. According to various media reports, the ceremony took place with close friends and family in attendance.

The two will reportedly tie the knot soon. Both Nikki and Aadhi have not shared any update on the same, however, fans are speculating that the wedding will be on the cards soon. According to the leading daily, the sources close to the star couple suggest that the wedding date is not finalised yet.

Aadhi Pinisetty & his girlfriend Nikki Galrani get engaged in private ceremony

The rumours regarding the two stars had started surfacing on social media after their first public appearance together. Nikki was spotted with Aadhi's family at the intimate birthday celebration of his father, filmmaker Ravi Raja Pinisetty. However, the couple has always remained tight-lipped about their relationship and kept things private.

Now, with the news about their intimate engagement surfacing on social media, fans are just excited to catch a glimpse of the two from the ceremony. For the unversed, the couple had shared the screen for the first time in the 2015-released movie Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka. They later teamed up again for another film Malupu in 2016 and 2017 released film Maragadha Naanayam. As per the reports, Nikki and Aadhi developed a great friendship while working together, and fell in love a couple of years back.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aadhi Pinisetty is known to ace any role, be it antagonist or protagonist. He just scored a massive hit with his recently released film CLAP on the OTT platform. The actor will be seen next in Ram Pothineni's The Warrior, where he will be seen as an antagonist.

IMAGE: Instagram/tamilmoviereels: