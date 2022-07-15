Last Updated:

Aaron Stewart Ahn Dismisses Rumours Of Writing Film For Ram Charan; ‘They Don't Need Me'

Hollywood screenwriter Aaron Stewart Ahn recently cleared the air around writing a film for Ram Charan after he praised his on-screen persona in 'RRR'.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Aaron Stewart-Ahn, Ram Charan

IMAGE: Instagran/AlwaysRamCharan/IamMonicadenoza


Is Ram Charan making his Hollywood debut? This was the question that caught the attention of the fans after screenwriter Aaron Stewart Ahn praised the RRR actor's performance in the magnum opus and expressed his interest in working with him. After a plethora of international stars expressed their love for the film, Ahn recently shared his fondness for the star's impeccable performance. 

The screenwriter who has earlier worked with the likes of Hollywood legends like Nicolas Cage and more was speculated by fans to collaborate with Charan after he showered his praises for the star. Ahn in a tweet earlier had shared his interest in writing a film for the star to witness his 'cinematic presence.'

Aaron Stewart Ahn clarifies tweet about writing a project for Ram Charan

Aaron Stewart Ahn's tweet about praising Ram Charan in no time gained massive attention from the fans who thronged social media while tagging the Hollywood writer and asking him about the project. While reacting to a fan's post, the screenwriter put all speculations to rest and cleared the air by clarifying his previous tweet.

READ | Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' bags Best Picture Nomination at HCA Awards

The writer confessed that he stands 'small time' in front of such stalwarts. Aaron also sided with director Rajamouli's remarks where he had stated that Indian movies can and should stand "equal to Marvel or rest of Hollywood' movies. While dismissing rumours about his association with Ram Charan, Aaron wrote, "For all the @AlwaysRamCharan fans out there asking this no I only said I’d like to, I think Ram should be one of biggest movie stars in the world. @ssrajamouli has said Indian movies can & should stand equal to Marvel or the rest of Hollywood. They don’t need me I’m small time."

READ | 'RC15': Ram Charan gets amazing makeover by stylist Aalim Hakim; 'New vibe, new hairstyle'

He further added, "That said I think it would be amazing to see @AlwaysRamCharan as a suave super spy - forget James Bond, given history, a subversive reworking who is great at fighting, driving, infiltrating high society and even dancing who doesn’t come from a colonial power." 

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR which featured Jr NTR, Ram Charan in the lead, continues to set new benchmarks in Hollywood. After receiving copious praise from several Hollywood Directors and technicians, the blockbuster hit has now added another feather to its cap by ending up as the runner-up at the Hollywood Critics Association midseason awards, beating the likes of favourites like Top Gun Maverick, The Batman, and more. 

READ | Ram Charan's wife Upasana reveals she doesn't want kids; urges Sadhguru to talk to her mom

 

IMAGE: Instagram/AlwaysRamCharan/IAmMonicaMendoza

READ | 'RRR': 'Dune' and 'Doctor Strange' writer hails Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer; 'What a ride'
First Published:
COMMENT