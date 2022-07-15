Aaron Stewart Ahn Dismisses Rumours Of Writing Film For Ram Charan; ‘They Don't Need Me'

Is Ram Charan making his Hollywood debut? This was the question that caught the attention of the fans after screenwriter Aaron Stewart Ahn praised the RRR actor's performance in the magnum opus and expressed his interest in working with him. After a plethora of international stars expressed their love for the film, Ahn recently shared his fondness for the star's impeccable performance.

The screenwriter who has earlier worked with the likes of Hollywood legends like Nicolas Cage and more was speculated by fans to collaborate with Charan after he showered his praises for the star. Ahn in a tweet earlier had shared his interest in writing a film for the star to witness his 'cinematic presence.'

Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies. — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) July 3, 2022

Aaron Stewart Ahn clarifies tweet about writing a project for Ram Charan

Aaron Stewart Ahn's tweet about praising Ram Charan in no time gained massive attention from the fans who thronged social media while tagging the Hollywood writer and asking him about the project. While reacting to a fan's post, the screenwriter put all speculations to rest and cleared the air by clarifying his previous tweet.

For all the @AlwaysRamCharan fans out there asking this no I only said I’d like to, I think Ram should be one of biggest movie stars in the world. @ssrajamouli has said Indian movies can & should stand equal to Marvel or rest of Hollywood. They don’t need me I’m small time! https://t.co/WyagJETkNw — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) July 14, 2022

The writer confessed that he stands 'small time' in front of such stalwarts. Aaron also sided with director Rajamouli's remarks where he had stated that Indian movies can and should stand "equal to Marvel or rest of Hollywood' movies. While dismissing rumours about his association with Ram Charan, Aaron wrote, "For all the @AlwaysRamCharan fans out there asking this no I only said I’d like to, I think Ram should be one of biggest movie stars in the world. @ssrajamouli has said Indian movies can & should stand equal to Marvel or the rest of Hollywood. They don’t need me I’m small time."

He further added, "That said I think it would be amazing to see @AlwaysRamCharan as a suave super spy - forget James Bond, given history, a subversive reworking who is great at fighting, driving, infiltrating high society and even dancing who doesn’t come from a colonial power."

That said I think it would be amazing to see @AlwaysRamCharan as a suave super spy - forget James Bond, given history, a subversive reworking who is great at fighting, driving, infiltrating high society and even dancing who doesn’t come from a colonial power 😼 — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR which featured Jr NTR, Ram Charan in the lead, continues to set new benchmarks in Hollywood. After receiving copious praise from several Hollywood Directors and technicians, the blockbuster hit has now added another feather to its cap by ending up as the runner-up at the Hollywood Critics Association midseason awards, beating the likes of favourites like Top Gun Maverick, The Batman, and more.

