Abhirami Suresh Wishes Sister Amrutha On Her Birthday In An Adorable Post

The famous duo of Abhirami Suresh and Amrutha Suresh are one of the most popular siblings of the South Indian entertainment industry. The duo became a household name with their stint on the television reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam’s latest season. Recently, Abhirami Suresh took to her Instagram handle to wish Amrutha Suresh on her birthday. She also shared a long caption to show her love towards her sister. Here is what Abhirami Suresh had to say about Amrutha on her birthday.

Abhirami Suresh’s Instagram wishes on Amrutha Suresh’s birthday.

Abhirami Suresh shared an adorable birthday wish for her sister and fellow co-contestant, Amrutha Suresh. She shared pictures of Amrutha Suresh with cake all over her face as she smiled goofily for the camera. Along with the cute pictures, Abhirami Suresh penned down a heartfelt note for her sister in the caption of the post.

As she wished her sister, Abhirami Suresh called her sister one in a million and also said that she is the perfect combination of good and evil. She also referred to her as her best friend and her Bigg Boss and shared that she feels thankful to have a sister like Amrutha Suresh. Abhirami Suresh further thanked her sister for holding several hands together at a time in the journey of her growth and said only a few people can do this. Abhirami Suresh also called her sister a lioness and promised to always have her back. Here is a look at Abhirami Suresh’s Instagram wishes on Amrutha Suresh’s birthday.

Amrutha Suresh thanks everyone for wishing on her birthday

Amrutha Suresh also took to her Instagram handle and thanked everyone who wished her on her birthday. In the picture shared by her, Amrutha Suresh is wearing a white sleeveless dress with a floral pattern as she smiled for the cameras in the balcony. She captioned the picture as, “Thank you all sooo much from the bottom of my heart for your warm birthday wishes... I am really sorry that i missed some messages... Yes..! I am 30...!!! 😛😛😛”

Abhirami Suresh and Amrutha Suresh

Abhirami Suresh and Amrutha Suresh had an amazing journey at the Malayalam Bigg Boss house. The sisters had entered the house as wild card entrants. Their journey lasted for 25 days in the house before the show stopped its production because of the current Coronavirus pandemic situation in India. The show hosted by Mohanlal was called off after the government imposed lockdown in the country.

