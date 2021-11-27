'Acharya': Ram Charan Shares Glimpse Into His Character With 'Siddha's Saga' Teaser

The film industry is buzzing with excitement for the forthcoming actioner Acharya presenting the popular father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The high-octane action film is set to release next year in February, with the promotions going on in full flow. Fueling the anticipation of the fans, the makers are set to drop the character teaser of Ram Charan tomorrow. Check out the short clip posted by the actor ahead of the teaser release. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 4.

Ram Charan teases Siddha's Saga

Taking to his Instagram on November 27, Ram Charan shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Acharya providing a glimpse into his intimidating and intense character, 'Siddha'. In the video, the actor can be seen interacting with director Koratala Siva on sets. The video also showed a glimpse of Pooja Hegde as Neelambari interacting with Ram Charan. The character teaser will be released on November 28.

Earlier, the makers dropped the character teaser of the titular character 'Acharya' by megastar Chiranjeevi. The teaser portraying the strong-willed character received much appreciation and praise from the fans and raised the bar of expectations for the film. Previously, the production house Konidela Pro Company had shared an update on Ram Charan's character teaser after which the fans trended 'Acharya' on Twitter.

More on Acharya

Directed by Koratala Siva, the forthcoming action film will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh and more. The plot of the movie follows a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer deciding to fight against the Endowments Department after finding out that they tampered with the temple funds and donations. The teaser of the movie was enough to fuel the excitement of the fans, promising a high-octane action drama from the father-son duo.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is also gearing up for another ambitious project titled RRR alongside Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, The film is directed by celebrated filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. The movie will follow the story of two revolutionaries fighting against the British and Nizam of Hyderabad. The movie is slated for a release on January 7 next year.

Image: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela