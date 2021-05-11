Actor Kichcha Sudeep Reacts To Him Being Roped In For Prabhas Starrer 'Adipurush'

Prabhas' upcoming film Adipurush is one of the biggest Pan-India projects and has caught the eye since its announcement in mid-2020. The film is being directed by Om Raut and has a massive ensemble cast starring Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. As per recent reports, Kichcha Sudeep will also be seen playing a key role in the movie, however, the makers have shared no official update regarding the same.

Now during a recent interview with Asianet news, Kichcha Sudeep was asked about rumours of him being cast as Vibhishana (Raavan's younger brother) in Prabhas's much-anticipated film. To which he replied that the Adipurush team had contacted his manager, but he had not yet met with them personally...discussions are ongoing, and it is too early to comment. Sudeep has neither agreed nor denied that he is a part of Prabhas' movie film Adipurush.

Kichcha Sudeep roped in for Prabhas’ Adipurush

According to NTVTelugu, Adipurush will star Kichcha Sudeep in a crucial role. The actor is said to play Vibhishana, who is Raavan's younger brother. However, the makers have not given any confirmation on the same. Apart from him, Prabhas will play Lord Rama, Sunny Singh will portray the role of Lakshman, Kriti Sanon will play Sita, and Saif Ali Khan will play Raavan in the multi-starrer film.

More about Prabhas' movie

The film's Muhurat shot and formal launch took place on February 2, 2021, at the Film City in Goregaon, but due to an unfortunate turn of events, a fire broke out on the sets. On August 18, 2020, a promotional poster and the news of Prabhas leading it as Lord Rama aka Adipurush were released. Later, on September 3, 2020, Prabhas announced the addition of Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh aka Raavan to the project. He captioned the poster, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush."

On March 12, it was announced that Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh would be joining the cast of the film. Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Prashant Sutar co-produced the film under the banners of T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The film is said to be one of the most expensive in Indian history, and it is being shot in both Telugu and Hindi at the same time.

Source: Asianet, Image Source: Kichcha Sudeep Instagram

