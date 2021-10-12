Actor Nedumudi Venu Cremated With State Honours; Scores Of People Gather To Pay Homage

Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu breathed his last on Sunday, October 11 after complaining of uneasiness post-COVID recovery. Lauded as one of the most prolific actors, he was responsible for shaping the destiny of the Malayalam film industry over the years through his artistic vision and exceptional acting prowess. To show their respects, people in large numbers gathered at the final rites of the veteran actor in the state capital.

Nedumudi Venu cremated with state honours

Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passed away at a private hospital on October 11. His funeral was held with full state honours at the government-run electric crematorium, Shantikavadom on Tuesday, October 12. Prior to that, his body was kept at the Ayyankali Memorial Hall in Thiruvananthapuram, allowing the public to pay homage. In attendance were Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, various ministers, political leaders, social and cultural personalities to pay their respects.

Additionally, a team of musicians led by Kavalam Sreekumar paid tribute to the late actor by performing various folk songs at the hall. The veteran actor's entry into the directorial front came in the initial days of Mohanlal and Mammootty's stardom in the Malayalam film industry, who are now one of the biggest names of cinema. The top actors also arrived at Venu's house yesterday to pay their respects.

Earlier, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi took to his Twitter to send condolences to the late actor's family while commending his contribution to the film industry. He tweeted, ''Shri Nedumudi Venu was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres. He was also a prolific writer and was passionate about theatre. His passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.''

More on Nedumudi Venu

With a career spanning over five decades, the late actor was considered one of the most prominent figures of the Malayalam films industry responsible for shaping regional cinema over the generations. Some of his famous works include His Highness Abdullah, Chamaram, Vidaparayum Munpe, Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam, Thenmavin Kombath, Margam and more. He has won three National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards for his stellar performances throughout his career.

