Actors Harish Uthaman And Chinnu Kuruvila Tie The Knot: Report

South Indian actor Harish Uthaman has reportedly tied the knot with Malayalam actor Chinnu Kuruvila at the Mavelikkara registrar office on Thursday. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, the pair registered their marriage as per the Special Marriage Act.

According to a report by Filmibeat, Harish Uthaman and Chinnu Kuruvila got married after a long courtship. However, both the actors had kept their relationship under wraps. The wedding news comes as a surprise to the Malayalam cinema audiences and even the film industry colleagues.

Harish Uthaman, who is known for Tamil films like Dora, Thani Oruvan and Kaithi, began his acting career with director Suryaprabhakar’s Tha in the year, 2010. Before this film, he mainly played villains in films like Gouravam, Pandiya Naadu, Meagamann, Power and Srimanthudu.

The actor has appeared in various short films like Aazh Kadal, Kalaivu, and others as the hero and a musical album by Tarang called 'Undone'. His noteworthy performances are police officers' roles in films- Thani Oruvan and Dora. He will next be seen in the much-awaited Mammootty starter film, Bheeshma Parvam.

Chinnu Kuruvila is an actor as well as a cinematographer. She has starred in popular movies like Madhavi, Kasaba. Chinnu's last film to hit the theatres was Madhavi in the year 2021.

(Image: Instagram/@chinnukuruvila/@harishuthaman)