The highly-anticipated Om Raut directorial Adipurush released on June 16. The film has been in the news ever since its announcement nearly three years ago. The buzz only intensified after the official trailer release in May. The Prabhas-starrer Adipurush comes after Saaho (2019) and Radhe Shyam (2022) didn't live up to expectations. In spite of the mixed response to Prabhas’ previous films, Adipurush has opened to a terrific response at the box office.

3 things you need to know

Om Raut’s mythological venture Adipurush is a 21st century retelling of the epic Ramayana.

It features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The cast also includes Devdatta Nage as Bajrang and Sunny Singh as Shesh, among others.

Adipurush opens big in Hindi

Trade analysts spoke to Mugdha Kapoor and Roktim Rajpal of Republic Media Network, regarding the opening day collections. Their estimates are almost in the same range regarding Hindi market collections, with slight differences. While film trade analyst Sumit Kadel puts it at ₹40 cr, tracker Ramesh Bala expects Hindi collections to be in the range of ₹40 to 45 cr. Manobala Vijayabalan quotes a slightly lower range at ₹30 cr plus. Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi feels that the collection from Hindi market alone will be ₹30 cr.

(Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in a still from Adipurush. Image: Twitter)

“The all India net collection is expected to be around ₹80 cr across languages. Out of this, ₹30 cr is expected from Hindi alone,” says Rathi.

Film’s Telugu version to score big

Trade analysts were also asked about the Telugu version’s opening day collections. Here too, their opinions varied, with Manobala Vijayabalan quoting a gross figure of ₹40 cr plus for the Telugu version, and Ramesh Bala quoting ₹40 cr to be the net collection on the first day. Additionally, Bala also said that the opening day estimates for the Tamil and Malayalam versions of the film would be around ₹10 cr.

(The film is a 21st century retelling of the Ramayana. Image: Twitter)

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi further confirms that apart from the Hindi-version market, Adipurush’s collections will also come “from other markets, especially Telugu”. He quotes the non-Hindi versions of Adipurush to collect around ₹50 cr in total on their opening day. “For Adipurush, it would not be right to talk only about the Hindi collections. Its collections will also come from other markets, especially Telugu. The all-India net collection is expected to be around ₹80 cr across languages. Out of this, ₹30 cr is expected from Hindi alone,” said Rathi.

How Adipurush will fare on an all-India level

In this case too, there appears to be a difference in opinions among trade analysts. Sumit Kadel puts the numbers at ₹80 to 100 cr while Ramesh Bala quotes a slightly higher figure between ₹90 to 100 cr. However, Manobala Vijayabalan differs quite a bit on this count as he puts the “very early estimate” for net India collections at ₹75 cr. On the other hand, exhibitor Akshaye Rathi opines, “The all-India net collection is expected to be around ₹80 cr across languages.”

Prabhas to score third Rs 100 crore opener?

There has been much speculation regarding how the Prabhas-starrer will fare at the box office and whether his superstar image will particularly augment the film’s success. According to Manobala Vijayabalan, though the word of mouth about the film is “not that good” right now, it is estimated to collect ₹100 cr plus around the world. “Although word of mouth is not that good, film is looking solid to post a total of ₹100 plus cr from around the world”, says the analyst.

(Prabhas appears as Raghav in Om raut directorial. Image: Twitter)

It is worth noting that Baahubali 2 and Saaho had previously collected ₹100 cr globally on the first day.

Meanwhile, the advance booking for the first weekend looks promising. This suggests that Adipurush is set to have a good Saturday and Sunday. The real test, however, starts on Monday. Will it pass the test? Only time will tell.