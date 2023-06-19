Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 350 Crore

Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush hit theatres on June 16. The film made a record-breaking opening of ₹140 crore worldwide. Despite receiving criticism for its visual effects and some of its dialogues, Adipurush collected ₹340 crore gross in its opening weekend worldwide.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush is headlined by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

The film broke opening day records previously set by Brahmastra (2022) and Pathaan (2023).

The Om Raut directorial collected over ₹215 crore in India, in all languages, on Sunday.

Adipurush inches closer to Rs 350 crore mark at worldwide box office

The makers shared that the film has minted ₹340 crore gross in its first weekend. The break-up of the three days is as follows: Day 1 (Friday) - ₹140 crore, Day 2 (Saturday) - ₹100 crore, and Day 3 (Sunday) - ₹100 crore. Earlier, the team expressed excitement over the film's box office success and wrote, "Adipurush continues to mesmerise audiences worldwide, surpassing expectations with a bumper opening."

(Adipurush box office collection in first weekend | Image: Sumit Kadel/Twitter)

Adipurush stays steady at the Hindi box office

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Adipurush became the second highest Hindi weekend grosser with a total of Rs 113 crore nett in just three days of its release. According to the breakdown, it made Rs 37.25 crore on its first day and slightly more on its second, reaching Rs 38 crore. On Sunday, Adipurush reported earnings of Rs 38.25 crore. The Hindi version of Adipurush surpassed the collections of Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra in the opening weekend. Ranbir's film released last year (2022) and did a business of Rs 111 crore in Hindi in the first three days. This is Prabhas' fourth Hindi film to gross more than Rs 100 crore nett. The other three films are Baahubali (2015), Baahubali 2 (2017) and Saaho (2019).