Adipurush: From Ayodhya To Kurdistan, Presence Of Lord Rama Still In These Countries

Quick links:
Image: T-Series, Unsplash
The release of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ movie is awaited nationwide by fans. Om Raut’s directorial ‘Adipurush’ is based on the epic of Lord Rama and has taken centre stage of discussion with its release date inching closer. According to reports, the film’s trailer screening has been organised globally on May 9.
The reason behind the massive launch of its trailer is the history of Lord Rama, which is seven thousand years old. The followers of Sanatana Dharm, consider ‘Adipurush Rama’ as the progenitor of the entire world. He incarnated as a human being and presented Bhagirath's example of 'decency' in society, thousands of years ago.
Even after centuries, the existence of Lord Ram is still visible in many parts of the world and it shows that the story of Lord Rama was not a wonder to the world at any time. Lord Rama is still present in the memories of the whole world and the proof of his existence is also presented on several forums along with the claims.
Apart from these countries, the presence of Lord Rama is seen in the Philippines, China, Japan and many other countries from time immemorial.