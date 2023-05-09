Adipurush: From Ayodhya To Kurdistan, Presence Of Lord Rama Still In These Countries

The release of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ movie is awaited nationwide by fans. Om Raut’s directorial ‘Adipurush’ is based on the epic of Lord Rama and has taken centre stage of discussion with its release date inching closer. According to reports, the film’s trailer screening has been organised globally on May 9.

The reason behind the massive launch of its trailer is the history of Lord Rama, which is seven thousand years old. The followers of Sanatana Dharm, consider ‘Adipurush Rama’ as the progenitor of the entire world. He incarnated as a human being and presented Bhagirath's example of 'decency' in society, thousands of years ago.

Even after centuries, the existence of Lord Ram is still visible in many parts of the world and it shows that the story of Lord Rama was not a wonder to the world at any time. Lord Rama is still present in the memories of the whole world and the proof of his existence is also presented on several forums along with the claims.

These countries have existence of Lord Rama:

Myanmar: It is believed that Lord Rama still exists in Burma. The character of Lord Ram is also described in the folk songs of Myanmar. According to reports, even today people here name their children after Lord Rama.

Malaysia: Malaysia is a Muslim-majority country, but there are still a number of people who believe in Hinduism. Apart from the Hindus, the Muslim population in the country also adds the name of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita with their names.

Thailand: The people of Thailand associate themselves with the lineage of Lord Rama. Many cities in Thailand are named after the Ramayana and many monuments have also been built inspired by the story of Ramayana.

Cambodia: Like Thailand, Cambodia also takes pride in associating itself with the existence of Lord Rama. Ramayana and Mahabharata are among the most popular texts in Cambodia.

Indonesia: As Lord Ram's importance in India is significant, almost similar common scene is in Indonesia with people majorly following Lord Ram. Despite being a Muslim majority, Indonesian Muslims associate themselves with Lord Ram. The stories of Rama are staged and the existence of Rama and his culture are also kept alive.

Australia: In some reports, it has been claimed that Ravana's kingdom was from the island called Madagascar to the island group up to Australia. After the victory over Ravana, Rama's fame started spreading in the country and the ideal story of Lord Rama became a part of every household.

Gulf Countries: Very rare cave paintings came to light a few years ago in an area of Kurdistan, on the border of Turkey and Iraq. The idol of Lord Rama engraved on the stones was found, in which his costume was Indian. He has a bow in his hand and Lord Hanuman is sitting in front of him with folded hands on his knees.

Pakistan: The country was a part of undivided India, so it is needless to say that there are no story of Lord Ram in the country. Today's Pakistan was also a part of Ram Rajya (Ram's empire). It is believed that the original name of the city of Lahore was once Lavapuri which was founded by Lord Ram's elder son Luv. Even today, Luv's temple is situated at a fort in Lahore.

Apart from these countries, the presence of Lord Rama is seen in the Philippines, China, Japan and many other countries from time immemorial.