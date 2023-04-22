Adipurush: Makers Share Jai Shri Ram Lyrical Motion Poster From Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Film

Prabhas, on Saturday (April 22), shared the lyrical motion poster of his upcoming film Adipurush. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the poster. In the poster, Prabhas, in the role of Lord Ram, can be seen holding a bow and arrow, while standing on a cliff. Sharing the motion poster, the actor wrote, "जब न जा पाओ सारे धाम, तो बस ले लो प्रभु का नाम, जय श्रीराम 🙏🏻 జై శ్రీరామ్ 🙏🏻,If you can't visit the Char Dhaam, Just chant the name of Prabhu Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram 🙏🏻 #JaiShriRam lyrical motion poster out now in Hindi & Telugu!" Check out the lyrical motion poster below:

Adipurush, also starring Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh to hit theaters on June 16. The film is directed by Om Raut.