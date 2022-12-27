Adivi Sesh's Picture With Rumoured Girlfriend Supriya On Christmas Goes Viral

Adivi Sesh's picture with rumoured girlfriend Supriya Yarlagadda from his Christmas celebrations has caught the attention of his fans.

On December 25, actor Sushanth shared two pictures on his social media handles from his Christmas celebrations, which was mostly attended by his cousins from the Akkineni family. The picture featured Supriya Yarlagadda, Nagarjuna’s niece, and by her side was the 'Major' actor Adivi Sesh.

Fans, who were quick to spot Adivi Sesh and Supriya, flooded Sushanth's comment section. One user commented with the hashtags, 'Adivi Sesh' and 'Supriya.'

An Instagram user wrote, "Adivi Sesh and Supriya" with a star-eyed emoji.

Check out Sushanth's post here:

Fans also questioned Naga Chaitanya's absence in the picture.

About Adivi Sesh and Supriya dating rumours

'Major' actor Adivi Sesh, 38, and actor-producer Supriya Yarlagadda, 44, are said to be dating for a while now. They were linked for the first time in 2019 when Adivi Sesh was speculated to be marrying Supriya.

The rumoured couple was reportedly introduced to each other by Samantha, back when she was married to Naga Chaitanya.

Sesh, who has never denied or accepted his relationship with Supriya, said his relationship status is 'complicated’ during a promotional event for his film 'Major'.

On the work front, Adivi Sesh was last seen in the film 'Hit: The Second Case.'

Meanwhile, Supriya, who handles multiple tasks at Annapurna Studios, has also worked as an executive producer in films like 'Rarandoi Veduka Chuddham' and 'Hello.'

Actors Sushanth, Naga Chaitanya and Supriya Yarlagadda are the grandchildren of Akkineni Nageswara Rao.