After 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Ram Charan's 'Rangasthalam' To Release In Hindi: Report

Allu Arjun's hit 2019 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi dubbed version is all set to release theatrically on January 26 in cinema halls across the country. Producer Manish Shah via his company Goldmines Telefilms made the announcement on social media this week.

As per reports, Shah is also planning to release other famous South Indian movies starting from the critically acclaimed movie Rangasthalam that featured Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.

After Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Ram Charan's Rangasthalam to release in Hindi

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Manish Shah and his team are planning to release the Hindi dub of the 2018 movie Rangasthalam that was directed by Sukumar, who also directed Pushpa. The movie will reportedly be released in theatres as early as February. Apart from the aforementioned movie Shah has also held back the Hindi release of two tentpole Tamil movies, Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam and Vijay starrer Mersal. The producer is reportedly looking for an ideal time to release these movies in Hindi.

On Monday, the prediction house Goldmines Telefilms took to their Twitter handles and announced that the Hindi dub version of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be released in theatres on January 26.

ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS... @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/8u7gzJyS1O — Goldmines Telefilms (@GTelefilms) January 17, 2022

More about 'Rangasthalam'

Rangasthalam is a period action-drama and featured Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles along with Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The film narrates the story of two brothers, Chittibabu and Kumar Babu who oppose the village's local government and the corrupt cooperative society led by its president, Phanindra Bhupathi. The film received positive reviews from critics, who were particularly appreciative of Sukumar's writing and the performances of the ensemble cast and also won a National Film Award for Best Audiography.

Watch the Rangasthalam trailer here:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan confirmed that he will be reuniting with Sukumar for his upcoming project. While promoting his movie RRR, Charan told Pinkvilla that the upcoming movie had been on the cards while he was still working on Rangasthalam with Skumuar. The actor added that he really enjoyed working with Sukumar and that’s why Rangasthalam was such a huge hit and he would love with the director again.

(Image: @aryasukku/Instagram)