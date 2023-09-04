After Rajinikanth, Anirudh Ravichander Receives Bonus Cheque For Jailer Success

The producers of Jailer met up with music composer Anirudh Ravichander earlier today and handed him over a special cheque for his contribution to the film’s success. Jailer, which broke many box-office records in its successful theatrical run, is all set to have a streaming release on coming Friday.

3 things you need to know:

Jailer released on August 9.

Jailer crossed 600 crore mark at worldwide boxoffice earlier today.

The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Anirudh receives special bonus cheque post Jailer success

Sun Group's Chairman Kalanidhi Maran met up with the renowned composer at his residence and gifted him a special bonus cheque. This gesture came after the grand success of their production Jailer, which was released on August 10. Earlier, Maran had also met the film’s leading star Rajinikanth and gifted him one of the latest BMW Series cars, along with a cheque reportedly amounting to ₹100 crores. Later, Maran had also met film's director Nelson Dilipkumar, to give him a special cheque along with a brand new Porsche.

Ravichander’s song for the film Kaavalaa which featured Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia in the song video, went viral online the day it released. Many celebrities even uploaded reels, recreating the catchy hook-step performed by Tamannaah in the video. Till date, the Kaavaalaa video has garnered over 170 million hits on YouTube.

Jailer set for an OTT release on September 7

Meanwhile, Jailer after an impressively long run at the box office is all set to release on Prime Video for an OTT release on Thursday, September 7. Earlier this week, the film crossed the coveted 600-crore mark at the global box office, becoming the second-fastest Indian film to achieve the feat.

Besides starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, Jailer featured stalwarts like Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, and Jackie Shroff in extended cameos. Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.