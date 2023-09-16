After Salaar, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo To Get IMAX Release In US

Thalapathy Vijay is currently working on his upcoming film Thalapathy 68. While Venkat Prabhu and Vijay went to Los Angeles, USA, for a look test for the film, the Master actor is also busy with his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo. Part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), Leo comes after the critically and commercially acclaimed Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022). Now, the makers have shared an update on the film's international release.

3 things you need to know

Leo is said to be the third film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Sanjay Dutt will play the role of the antagonist Antony Das.

The film will mark Trisha Krishnan and Vijay's collaboration after 14 years.

Leo to have a massive North American release

Leo is set for a worldwide release on October 19. After the news of the film selling record 18,000 tickets at the United Kingdom box office in advance bookings was shared by the makers, Leo will have a massive release in North America as well. "Bringing you the majestic aura and unprecedented swag of #ThalapathyVijay in IMAX! #LEO will be the biggest-ever release for a Tamil Film in North America This is just the beginning of the Bloody Sweet roar that echoes all over the nation," wrote the makers on social media.

(Leo has been claimed to be the biggest North American IMAX release for a Kollywood film | Image: PrathyangiraUS/X)

18,000+ tickets sold for Leo in UK

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo was recently opened for advance bookings in 120 locations in the United Kingdom. The film has ended up making a record with its advance ticket sales. It has sold more than 18,000 tickets in advance, minting almost £200k at the United Kingdom box office.

The tickets were made available 42 days before the film's release. This is not unusual for the film since Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous outing Vikram, which featured Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, also received commercial acclaim in the UK and worldwide. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is also expected to be a part of the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) and will reportedly take place after the events of Vikram (2022).