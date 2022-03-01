After Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Her Silence On Wedding Rumours

Earlier this month wedding rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna took the internet by storm. It was speculated that the South actors might tie the knot with each other by the end of this year.

However, the Liger star was quick enough to debunk all the online rumours calling it 'nonsense'. Now, during a recent interaction, it was Mandanna who candidly addressed the speculations.

Rashmika Mandanna opens up on marriage

In a conversation with Mirchi 9, Rashmika Mandanna regarded the entire facade as 'time pass rumour'. Further opening about her wedding plans the Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu star clarified that the marriage card is nowhere in her plans in the near future. Mandanna added that she will marry when the time comes. As for the rumours, she is reportedly not paying any attention to them. "Let them be," she added.

Previously, it was Vijay Deverakonda who took to Twitter to address the ongoing speculations. In his cryptic tweet, the actor wrote, "As usual nonsense. Don’t we just (heart) da news! (sic)”. Take a look at his tweet below:

As usual nonsense..



Don’t we just

❤️ da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

In terms of work, Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic comedy flick, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, alongside Sharwanand. On Sunday, the makers of the movie also released the trailer of the movie, thereby bracing the viewers for its premiere.

Helmed by Tirumala Kishore, the upcoming movie also stars Khushbu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi in pivotal roles. After facing several delays, this Telugu movie is all set to hit the silver screens on March 4. Watch the trailer of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu below:

Rashmika set to make her Bollywood debut

Apart from this, Rashmika is also all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Along with this, she has teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye.

Talking more about her South projects, her feature with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule is much-anticipated. Speaking of Vijay Deverakonda, he will next star alongside Mike Tyson and Ananya Panday in the pan-India film, Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is an upcoming romantic sports action film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. The movie will hit the big screens on 25 August 2022.

(Image: @thedeverakonda/Instagram)