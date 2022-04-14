After Vijay-starrer 'Beast's Release, Pooja Hegde's Fans Burst Crackers Outside Theatre

Fan-favourite Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay are basking in the success of their latest released film, Beast. As per the trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, the movie has minted Rs 26.40 cr gross in Tamil Nadu on Day 1, which is a decent figure for a film to mint. With this, Beast becomes the fifth highest opener in the state and second-best for actor Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film was released on April 13, 2022. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience with praise for the film's action sequences, Vijay's performance, Anirudh's soundtrack & background score.

Pooja Hegde greets fans at theatre as she watches 1st show of Beast

Beast star Pooja Hegde has already wowed the audience with her performance in Radhe Shyam. The actor once again impressed her fans at a theatre where she joined the audience to watch the first day, the first show of Beast. Pooja took to her Instagram handle and shared the video which features her greeting fans in the theatre.

Fans burst crackers outside the theatre

The audience welcomed the Radhe Shyam actor's homecoming to Tamil cinema with great joy. Hundreds of viewers gathered to capture a single sight of her with the actor blowing air kisses to all. Pooja's fans were even spotted bursting crackers outside the theatre. Not only this, but she also performed hook steps of the movie's superhit song Arabic Kuthu. Watch the video here:

She wrote in the caption, "A tradition I’ve maintained for almost all my Telugu films and hopefully the start of a new tradition for me in Tamil First day first show of Beast with the fans. So gratifying to be part of a celebration of cinema and theatre. Everyone…Get your Beast Mode ON. #FDFS #Beast #allaboutlove #arabickuthu #thalapathyvijay."

More about Beast

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Vijay plays the role of a skilled spy in Beast, and the plot revolves around his efforts to rescue the situation after the terrorists attack a mall, and take visitors as hostages. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, and Yogi Babu, among others in the pivotal role. Beast has been bankrolled by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran. The film marked Thalapathy Vijay's return to theatres after his 2021 movie Master which was released during the pandemic.

Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja