Actor Ajith Kumar, who is currently vacationing in Scotland, recently made waves on the Internet after his videos and pictures from the holiday went viral on social media on Friday (February 17). In the video, Ajith is seen enjoying a ride in the pleasant weather of Scotland. The actor is driving on the highway as it is drizzles. He is dressed in a casual black T-shirt which he teamed up with rimmed glasses.

Check out the video here:

In a set of images shared by another fan on Twitter, Ajith can be seen relaxing on a stone bench on the sidewalk of a city in Scotland. He chose an all black ensemble for this outing that included a black headgear, a black puffer jacket, and black cargo pants. He opted for white sneakers to complete his outfit.

The next two shots featured him posing for photographs against a serene backdrop. The actor is seen filling up the car with gas in the final image.

More on Ajith's work projects

Ajith's most recent film, Thunivu, released in time for the 2019 Pongal festival. Directed by H Vinoth, the film was his third consecutive picture with Ajith. According to reports, it made close to Rs 250 crore in box office revenue. Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Bucks all played significant roles in the movie.

For his next project, Ajith has initially signed a contract with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for the movie AK 62. However, the director of the film has now been replaced owing to artistic disputes. AK 62 will now be directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Lyca Productions will be backing the project.