Ajith Kumar-Vignesh Shivan’s Film Postponed, AK62 To Be Directed By Magizh Thirumeni?

Ajith Kumar has dropped Vignesh Shivan as the director of AK62, according to reports. There had been a buzz around Ajith Kumar's next project and it was well-known that after 'Thunivu', the actor will be shooting with Vignesh Shivan. However, it seems like Ajith has had a change of heart and has decided to shoot his 62nd film tentatively known as AK62 with filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni.

Ever since the report made it to social media, #JusticeForVigneshSivan has been widely trending on Twitter.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ajith Kumar, who was initially scheduled to make a film with Vignesh Shivan, wasn't very happy with the filmmaker's script and wanted a few changes. Meanwhile, 'Thadam' filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni narrated a script to the actor, which he seemed interested in and chose to begin with the film's shoot. The actor has reportedly flown to London for the same.

#JusticeForVigneshShivan trends on Twitter

Although there hasn't been any official confirmation on Ajith Kumar dropping Vignesh Shivan as AK62 director, #JusticeForVigneshSivan is trending on Twitter. Many Twitter users are blaming Ajith Kumar's manager Suresh Chandra for the change. Meanwhile, others are speculating that after losing to Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' at the box office, Ajith has become insecure about his future projects and wants a well-known filmmaker to direct him.

A Twitter user also shared a screenshot of Vignesh Shivan's tweet, where he announced his association with AK62 and wrote, "Paavam" which translates to "poor guy".

It is also reported that after Ajith Kumar, Vignesh Shivan has flown to London to clarify the news and clear the air around AK62 and the change in director. Other reports also suggest that Ajith Kumar hasn't shelved Vignesh's film, however, the actor has put it on hold for the time being.

Meanwhile, a couple of reports also suggest that Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan will begin the shoot for AK62 in the third week of February.

Varisu and Thunivu box office

Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' and Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' were released on the same day - January 11. Both the films opened to positive reviews and are doing extremely well at the box office. However, Vijay's film is ahead of 'Thunivu' with a collection of Rs 142 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, whereas, Ajith Kumar's film has earned a total of Rs 108 crore in the state.

Speaking of their film's worldwide collection, Vijay's film has reportedly earned a total of Rs 283 crore, while Thunivu's collection stands at Rs 220 crore.

The difference in the box office numbers is also considered one of the factors why Ajith Kumar has dropped Vignesh Shivan and has flown to shoot Magizh Thirumeni's film in London.