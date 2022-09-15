Ajith Kumar Visits Kedarnath & Badrinath Temples During Ladakh Bike Trip; See Pics

Tamil stalwart Ajith Kumar's pictures from adventurous bike rides and road trips are something that fans love to scroll through on social media. The 51-year-old actor who has sojourned on a bike trip to Ladakh has landed at Badrinath and Kedarnath temples to seek blessings during his adventurous tour.

Among all the viral pictures of the actor that have been surfacing on social media, the actor is seen posing in front of the temple while the others showed him seeking blessings. Clad in a black tee and track pants with a matching beanie on his head, the actor, who donned a casual appearance at the temple, impressed fans with his zeal for travelling across the country on a bike.

Ajith Kumar visits Badrinath & Kedarnath temples

Despite being in his 50s, the charismatic star leaves no stone unturned to create magic with his aura and personality. From wading through waters and tough terrain to spending quality time with his friends, Ajith had great fun and it is visible in the stills that are circulating on social media.

His publicist Suresh Chandra took to Twitter to share more pictures and videos from the actor's trip where he can even be seen posing with certain fans at the holy shrine.

The actor was not alone, he was accompanied by his AK 61 co-star Manju Warrier on the exciting trip. The actor recently created a storm on social media with his pictures from the Ladakh tour. Apart from Ladakh, Kumar has been on various enticing road trips earlier, including the ones to Sikkim in India and UK.

A week back, Malayalam star Manju Warrier shared pictures with Ajith Kumar from their bike trip. In the caption, she wrote, "Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider #AjithKumar #AK Sir! Being an avid traveller, I've had the opportunity of travelling thousands of miles on four-wheelers. This is the first time I'm doing a tour on a two-wheeler. Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers."

IMAGE: Twitter/@sekartweets