Last Updated:

Ajith Kumar’s Father Passes Away; Thala’s Fans Pay Tribute To Departed Soul

Ajith Kumar's father passes away in Chennai at the age of 84.

Written By
Shreya Pandey
Ajith Kumar

Image - @ThalaFansMani/twitter


Actor Ajith Kumar’s father, P Subramaniam, breathed his last on March 24 at the age of 84. He was reportedly fighting age-related ailments. Fans of Ajith Kumar took to social media to offer their condolences to the family members and advised him to stay strong in the tough times. 

Kaala actress, Sakshi Agarwal took to Twitter to share “My Deeply Condolences to  #AjithKumar sir & family..! May god give them strength to overcome this loss”.

 

 

Several members of the film fraternity and fans of Ajith Kumar have also sent their tributes. P Subramaniam is survived by his wife, Mohini and three sons- Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar. 

First Published:
COMMENT