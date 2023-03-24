Ajith Kumar’s Father Passes Away; Thala’s Fans Pay Tribute To Departed Soul

Actor Ajith Kumar’s father, P Subramaniam, breathed his last on March 24 at the age of 84. He was reportedly fighting age-related ailments. Fans of Ajith Kumar took to social media to offer their condolences to the family members and advised him to stay strong in the tough times.

Kaala actress, Sakshi Agarwal took to Twitter to share “My Deeply Condolences to #AjithKumar sir & family..! May god give them strength to overcome this loss”.

My Deeply Condolences to #AjithKumar sir & family..! May god give them strength to overcome this loss 👏🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YWRkO5jFM3 — Sakshi Agarwal (@ssakshiagarwal) March 24, 2023

Several members of the film fraternity and fans of Ajith Kumar have also sent their tributes. P Subramaniam is survived by his wife, Mohini and three sons- Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.