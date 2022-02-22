Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' Pre-release Business Breaks Record; Most Tamil Nadu Shows Sold Out

Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai has undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated upcoming South movies of this year and its pre-release business vears testimony to it. The action-thriller is all set to hit the big screens on Thursday, February 24.

However, the movie's pre-release business has already broken several records of the year. Fans in large numbers are standing outside matinee houses to book the tickets for the forthcoming film in Tamil Nadu and other states.

Ajith Kumar's Valimai mints Rs 64.50 crore in Tamil Nadu ahead of release

As reported by Pinkvilla, Valimai has already minted Rs 64.50 crore in Tamil Nadu. The stats of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Kerala is reportedly estimated to be Rs 2.50 crore, Rs 4 crore and Rs 2.50 crore respectively. In totality, in India, the film has earned about Rs 76 crore, whereas overseas, the film has minted Rs 20 crore. Ajith Kumar's Valimai is already on the verge of joining the 100-crore club even before its release.

The production house of the movie also took to Twitter to give audiences a glimpse of fans who're standing in long queues to collect their movie tickets. On Monday, the creators shared, "Back 2 Back Houseful FDFS show for #Valimai in your #RamCinemas. Day 1 Gonna Be Completely houseful 3 days before the movie release !! #ValimaiInRamCinemas. Purely Raged !! (sic)"

In another tweet they wrote, "Fans started pouring inside our venue for #Valimai Bookings !! #ValimaiInRamCinemas gonna be really massive one this time. You all gonna see the real Rage of #RamCinemas this time. (sic)"

Back 2 Back Houseful FDFS show for #Valimai 💥 in your #RamCinemas ✨

Day 1 Gonna Be Completely houseful 3 days before the movie release !!#ValimaiInRamCinemas 🔥 Purely Raged !! pic.twitter.com/p4eEx3hBuw — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) February 21, 2022

Fans started pouring inside our venue for #Valimai Bookings !!#ValimaiInRamCinemas gonna be really massive one this time 🔥

You all gonna see the real Rage of #RamCinemas this time 💥 pic.twitter.com/JLTtjVNyJS — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) February 20, 2022

Touted to be a gripping action-thriller, Valimai is helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth. Besides Ajith Kumar, actor Huma Qureshi and Katrikey Gummakonda essay pivotal roles in the film. With the music score given by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the upcoming Tamil flick is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a police officer who is all set to hunt down a group of violent bikers after they are embroiled in a heinous murder and theft case.

