'Akhanda' Box Office Collections Reach 70 Crore Mark Worldwide

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer action drama film Akhanda released in theatres on 2 December and has been unstoppable at the box office. The movie marked actor Balakrishna's first movie in over two years, reportedly, 95 per cent of cinema halls claimed that the movie had Housefull shows on Sunday in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Here are the day four box office collections of Akhanda.

Akhanda Box Office collections

As per a report by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Akhanda made big numbers on Sunday at the box office and witnessed growth as they collected ₹ 14.60 crore, the most since its release. The box office collections on Sunday bough the total collection to ₹ 70.64 crore mark worldwide. The film has grossed over Rs 44.86 crore in just 4 days in India. On the fourth day, the film collected over 8.31 crore in Telangana and over 10 crores worldwide. Akhanda hit the theatre screens with a bang and reportedly collected Rs 30.40 crores on its first day. The movie collected ₹ 13.21 crore on Day 2 and ₹ 12.35 crore on Day 3. Meanwhile, at the United States box office, it has collected more than $500,000 in two days of its release.

#Akhanda WW Box Office



Witnesses GROWTH on Day 4.



Day 1 - ₹ 30.48 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 13.21 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 12.35 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 14.60 cr

Total - ₹ 70.64 cr#NandamuriBalakrishna — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 6, 2021

#Akhanda SENSATIONAL at Box-office.



1st Weekend Share



AP - 26 Cr

Telangana - 12 Cr

Karnataka + ROI - 4 Cr

Overseas - 4.5 Cr



Total World Wide Share - 46.5 Cr

Total World Wide Gross - 72 Cr. pic.twitter.com/ymcdd7i3Pf — Hanu (@HanuViews) December 6, 2021

The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth. The film's plot revolves around a Lord Shiva devotee, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Aghora, and a farmer named Murali Krishn's reunion. The film is written and helmed by Boyapati Srinu.

Akhanda review

Meanwhile, the movie received mixed reviews from the critics, though some netizens heaped praises for the movie. Many hailed the combination between the actor and director Boyapati Srinu and one called it their 'best outing.' and that it was their 'hat-trick blockbuster.' One user wrote, "Best outing from balayya boya's combo Character wise Akhanda stands next to samarasimha reddy and Narasimha Naidu in balayya's career Interval fight thaman dappulaki theatre shake hats off @MusicThaman. Anna Last fight lo sivudi shot okati untadi mind lo nunchi povatle."

Among the shortcomings mentioned by netizens included the movie's length, predictable story, some 'lagging scenes', scenes involving the heroine were mentioned by the netizens. One called it a 'stupid Telugu movie' and expressed displeasure for showing a rape scene. A user wrote, "saying “I won’t leave anyone who touches a woman” is the most cynical thing any director can think and write I watched a stupid Telugu movie which released today."

Image: Instagram/@balakrishna_nandamuri_