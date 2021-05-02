All Vijay Sethupathi Movies That Have Released So Far In 2021; See List

Vijay Sethupathi is a renowned actor and producer who has starred in more than 50 films. The beloved star from the south is referred to as "Makkal Selvan" which means 'People’s Treasure'. Despite the COVID-19 lockdowns, the 43-year-old actor has starred in a few commercially successful films in 2021. Let's take a look at Vijay Sethupathi's movies in 2021 so far.

Master

Vijay Sethupathi kickstarted this year with the action-thriller film Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sethupathi starred along with Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the lead role while Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj played supporting roles. The film revolved around JD, an alcoholic professor, who takes up a job at a juvenile home and he soon clashes with a gangster who uses children as scapegoats for his crimes. Released on January 13, 2021, the film became a huge commercial success grossing over Rs. 250 crores on Box Office and it became the first Indian film to have occupied No. 1 in the global box office at the time of release.

Kutty Story

Vijay Sethupathi appeared in a romantic anthology film Kutty Story that featured four short film segments directed by Gautham Menon, Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, and Nalan Kumarasamy. Along with Sethupathi, the film starred Gautham Menon, Amala Paul, Vinth Kishan, Amitash Pradan, Meghan Akash, Varun, Sakshi Agarwal, and Aditi Balan in the lead roles. Sethupathi appeared in the fourth segment of the film in which he is shown as Ninja who is happily married to Kucchu but they hit a bad phase in which his wife suspects he is cheating on her and she impersonates her husband’s paramour to confirm his affair. The film had a theatrical release on Valentine's weekend on February 12, 2021.

Uppena

Sethupathi was last seen in Telugu romantic drama Uppena written and directed by Bucchi Babu Sana. Apart from Sethupathi, the film starred debutants Panja Vaishnav and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film is set in Kakinada city in 2002 and follows the story of a low-caste Christian fisherman Aasi who falls for Bebamma who is the daughter of an influential landowner. Her father fiercely protects his daughter to safeguard the family's honor. The film was theatrically released on February 12, 2021, and was a commercially successful film grossing approximately Rs. 83-100 crores on box office.

About Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming films

Vijay Sethupathi has a handful of highly anticipated projects in the pipeline. He has already finished the shoot for Tughlaq Durbar, Malayalam film 19(1)(a), and Kadaisi Vivasai, which are slated to release this year. He will also be appearing in the films Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mugizh, and Kaatha Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which will also release this year.

