Allu Aravind Shares Sweet Message For Anasuya Bharadwaj At Event: 'I Really Like You'

Head of Geetha Arts and Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind was spotted at the pre-release event for the upcoming Telugu language romance film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. The event was attended by Allu Arjun, Anasuya Bharadwaj, among the rest of the cast and crew of the film. The event was a star-studded affair with speeches delivered by the cast and crew of the film. As a producer, Allu Aravind appreciated the film and also had something interesting to add for Anasuya Bharadwaj. She will be seen in a cameo role for a special dance number in the film.

Allu Aravind's speech at the movie pre-release event

According to a translation by Filmi Beat, Allu Aravind said, "I really like you. I have never said this. What else should I say more?". In his 5-minute speech at the event, he congratulated the cast and the crew for their efforts and wished them success for the movie. Here's is a video of his speech from the event:

The movie stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles. It is directed by Peggalapati Koushik and also has Murali Sharma and Ammani in supporting roles. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is slated for March 19, 2021 release. Kartikeya rose to fame with the film RX100 and he will be next seen in Ajith's Valimai and KG7. Lavanya Tripathi is known for films like Yuddham Sharanam and Mayavaan. She was last seen in the first sports film from the South A1 Express opposite Sundeep Kishan. Watch the trailer for their upcoming film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga here:

The first single of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga named My Name Iju Raju was released on February 6. The music for the film is provided by Jakes Bejoy. The song is an introduction to Kartikeya's role in the film.

Allu Aravind's movies

Allu Aravind is the son of late actor Allu Rama Lingaiah. He is primarily a film producer and distributor. Geetha Arts is his production company. He did a small stint as an actor before turning to produce movies. Allu Aravind's movies as an actor include Hero, Mahanagaramlo Mayagadu, Chantabbai. Some of the upcoming movies under the banner of Geetha Arts are Ghani starring Varun Tej and Most Eligible Bachelor starring Akhil Akkineni. The last production of the house, Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo starring Allu Arjun is one of the highest-grossing films in India.