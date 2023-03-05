Allu Arjun, EDM Star Martin Garrix Groove To Pushpa Song Oo Antava In Hyderabad

Actor Allu Arjun recently joined the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) star Martin Garrix during the latter’s show in Hyderabad. In a video circulating on social media, Arjun can be seen on stage with the star as Pushpa: The Rise song Oo Antava played. Allu Arjun also took to Instagram and posted pictures from their time together.

Allu Arjun captioned the post, “What a fun night. Oo Antava with @martingarrix. Hyderabad Thaggedele." Allu Arjun and Martin Garrix are raising their arms together with their backs to the stage. As they smile for the picture, a yellow confetti blast can be seen going off in the background.

Arjun and Garrix also shared a picturesque moment together. They both got up on the benches positioned on the stage and smiled at each other. The thousands of people attending the show can also be seen raising their hands while cheering in the background. Arjun’s post has amassed more than 950k likes on Instagram so far. Martin Garrix took to the comments and thanked the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor for joining him.

Check out the pictures and the video from their show below:

Pushpa: The Rule is currently in the making

Allu Arjun is currently working on Pushpa: The Rule, where he will reprise the role of the titular hero. With a look test already on the floors in November 2022, Pushpa 2’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek also shared set pictures. After finishing a recent schedule for the film in Vishakhapatnam, Allu Arjun was spotted on a family safari trip in Rajasthan.

Pushpa: The Rule will pick up directly after the events of the first film. It features a showdown between Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil, as the latter was revealed to be the prime antagonistic force at the end of Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule.