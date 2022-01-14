Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa' Hindi Version Releases On Amazon Prime Video; All Details Here

The Allu Arjun-starer Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 has already bowled over audiences with its theatrical release, and now it is prepping for its big release on Amazon Prime Video. After extending its theatrical run and getting an amazing response at the box-office window, Pushpa has marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi today. So, here we bring you every detail about the Hindi version of the film especially for those who don't want to go out in public, in light of the growing anxiety over the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 and are hoping to see the film from the comforts of their homes.

Pushpa's release on Amazon Prime in other languages

Initially, the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of the film were released on Amazon Prime a few days back but the Hindi version of Pushpa was not available. The film's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions premiered on the streamer on January 7.

How to watch Pushpa in Hindi

The Hindi Dub of the film is released today i.e on January 14, 2022, on Prime Video. It comes around a week after its release in Telugu on the platform and almost a month after its theatrical release, which is still going strong. To watch the movie you need to have an amazon prime subscription.

Pushpa's massive box office collection

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, hit the theatres on December 17. The central theme of the film revolves around sandalwood smuggling and is based on the narrative of a coolie worker in the Seshachalam woods of Andhra Pradesh. At the fourth weekend, Pushpa has made an impressive worldwide collection and crossed the Rs 300 crores benchmark and the Hindi version’s net collection has crossed Rs 80 crores. The Hindi dubbed version continues to rock the theatres and it is expected to do wonders and earn more through the streaming giant.

(Image: Twitter/PrimeVideoIN)