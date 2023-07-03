Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas' Fourth Collaboration Confirmed - Details Inside

Allu Arjun is currently busy with the shoot of his highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2. The first look for Pushpa 2, which was released earlier this year, became the most liked first look of any project ever on social media platforms. However, he is also expected to be part of a film with director Trivikram Srinivas. Tentatively titled AA22, an update for the film was released on Monday.

This will be the fourth collaboration between Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun.

Their last collaboration was the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

AA22 promises to create a 'visual spectacle'

AA22 has been officially announced. Film's producer Naga Vamsi, on July 3, released a teaser video on social media, officially announcing Allu Arjun and Trivikram's fourth film together. While Trivikram was dubbed as "The master craftsman of entertainment," Allu Arjun was dubbed 'the epitome of charisma icon star" in the video. The makers also promised a visual spectacle and ended the teaser with a promise of an 'unforgettable cinematic journey.'

We are elated to reunite the much celebrated duo. It's the Icon Star @alluarjun garu & our Darling Director #Trivikram garu coming together for the 4th time 🤩🌟



More Details Soon 🖤 #AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @haarikahassine @geethaarts



pic.twitter.com/xO7P05IBgY — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) July 3, 2023

Will Trivikram and Allu Arjun recreate their magic?

Allu Arjun and Trivikram are long-time collaborators. In the second half of Arjun’s career so far, he began collaborating with Trivikram with the 2012 film Julayi. Their next collaboration was Son of Satyamurthy (2015), which was an action-drama title. While Julayi was made on a reported budget of ₹36 crore, it earned twice its investment at the box office. Similarly, Son of Satyamurthy made on a budget of ₹40 crores earned over ₹100 crores at the box office.

(Allu Arjun and Trivikram's previous collaboration Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo earned over ₹250 crore at the box office | Image: Twitter)

Their third collaboration, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), became one of the biggest films of Arjun’s career. It went on to be a hit at the box office with over ₹250 crore in collections. S Thaman also worked with the dynamic duo for the film and previously teased that he will be taking up composition duties again. More details are yet to be revealed.