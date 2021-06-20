Allu Arjun's Instagram Posts That Prove He Is A Doting Father; See Pics

Allu Arjun is one of the top leading actors in the South movie industry. Apart from being an excellent actor, Allu is also a doting father to his two kids with his wife Sneha Reddy. The actor has two kids, an older son Ayaan and a younger daughter Arha. Allu is often seen sharing pictures of his kids and gushing about them on his Instagram. Let us take a look at Allu Arjun's Instagram that shows he is a doting father.

1. When he called his daughter his angel

Allu shared a photo of his daughter from their vacation in the Maldives. Allu wrote " My Lil angel" as he shared the photo.

2. When he recreated the 1990 Anjali movie's trailer with his daughter

Allu took to his Instagram and shared a re-creation of the classic movie Anjali. The video featured his daughter Arha in place of the actress Shamili. Allu's caption read "Arha's Anjali. Happy Birthday My Lil ARHA! We shot a memorable video recreating the classic Anjali with my Daughter Arha. I wanted to share it with all my well-wishers. Hope you like it as we did."

3. When he celebrated his son's birthday

Allu took to his Insatgram and shared a picture of his son Ayaan as he celebrated his birthday. While sharing the picture the actor wrote that he did not know what love was until his son came into his life. Allu's caption read "I used to think "what is Love ??" all my life. Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but was not sure if it was love. But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is. You are the LOVE. I Love you Ayaan. Happy Birthday My Baby."

4. When he celebrated his son's pre-school graduation

Allu took to his Instagram and shared his proud moment as a father, as his son Ayaan graduated from pre-school. He shared a picture of his son from the ceremony and wrote in the caption that he was extremely proud of his son. The actor also thanked all the teachers that helped his son build his foundation. Allu's caption read "Pre School Graduation Celebrations. Ayaan I am soo proud of you for excelling soo well. I wholeheartedly Thank @bodhivalleyschool for teaching the foundation of life to my son. I am so glad as parents we made a good choice by enrolling in this school. Thanks to all the Teachers for making him grounded, and all the helpers for taking care of all these years. Thanks to Bodhi Valley School once again. Proud and Memorable Day."

5. When he shared an adorable video of his son from the sets of his movie

Allu shared an adorable video of his son from the sets of one of his movies. In the video, Allu's son was seen sitting in the cameraman's chair and refused to get down and loudly said that he was the producer of the movie. Allu in his caption wrote "4th Generation Allu . Ayaan’s grandfather Allu Aravind Garu said, “ go to the sets and play if someone says NO tell them you are the producer of the movie."

IMAGE: ALLU ARJUN'S INSTAGRAM

