Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' Hindi Version Touches Another Milestone At Box Office

Emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2021, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise craze continued to spread months after its release. Transcending languages and boundaries, the film's songs like Srivalli and Oo Antava and powerful dialogues started major internet trends. Adding another feather to its hat, the Hindi version of Sukumar directorial actioner has achieved another milestone at the box office.

'Pushpa: The Rise' Hindi version milestone at BO

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, took to his Twitter handle to unveil the impressive box office numbers of the Hindi version of the Allu Arjun starrer. Calling the film 'a one-horse race' at the box office, Taran Adarsh revealed that the film has successfully crossed the century mark by collecting over Rs 100 crore. He tweeted, ''FINALLY… ‘PUSHPA’ HITS CENTURY, CROSSES 100 CR… #PushpaHindi is truly a one-horse race at the #BO… Crosses ₹ cr at the end of Week 7 [3 Feb 2022]… Week-wise data coming up… #Pushpa is a BLOCKBUSTER.''

He also released the box office numbers of the week where it is seen that the film collected over Rs 26 crore in its first week, making it the film's personal highest. Interestingly, the Telugu blockbuster gave Allu Arjun an entry into the prestigious club with superstars Rajinikanth and Prabhas who have Rs 100 crore-grossers to their credit. Check out the numbers here.

#Pushpa *HINDI* biz at a glance - *UPDATED* numbers…

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 26.90 cr

⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 19.79 cr

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 24.24 cr

⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 12.26 cr

⭐️ Week 5: ₹ 7.08 cr

⭐️ Week 6: ₹ 6.17 cr

⭐️ Week 7: ₹ 4.41 cr

Total: ₹ 100.85 cr#India biz. #PushpaHindi

More on 'Pushpa: The Rise'

The actioner was released in theatres worldwide on December 17 across five languages. Considering the major hype around the venture, it came as no surprise to the fans when the film minted over Rs 300 crore overall. For the unversed, the movie revolves around an ambitious truck driver who slowly rises in rank at the syndicate that smuggles red sanders in Andhra Pradesh.

The actor is now gearing up for the second part of the film with the original cast returning for the sequel. Promising a bigger film for the sequel, the actor said during a press event, ''I am planning to release Pushpa 2 in the maximum number of languages ever done in Indian cinema before as we want to reach each and every language of the audience if possible. We want to reach your hearts.''

