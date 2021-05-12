Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' To Release In Two Parts; Fahadh Faasil To Appear In Part 1's Climax

Recently, there was a buzz on the internet that Allu Arjun and Sukumar's ambitious project Pushpa will be released in two parts. The movie which is currently under production stage was initially scheduled to release on August 13, 2021, but has been pushed to a later date owing to the current pandemic situation in the country. As Sukumar had ample time in hand to rework the script and analyze the output generated so far he has decided to bring the film to the audiences in two parts, just like Baahubali and KGF. The news was confirmed by SIIMA on their Twitter space.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa will release in two parts

The South Indian Internation Movie Awards aka SIIMA took to their official Twitter handle to confirm that Allu Arjun's latest project Pushpa will be releasing in two parts. The tweet also revealed that Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil will be making an appearance in the climax scene of the first part of the movie and the entire movie is made with a whopping budget of Rs 250 crore.

About Pushpa's release date

Pushpa promises to be an action-packed drama that revolves around the story of sandalwood smuggling in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. According to a report by Telugu 360, Sukumar is currently busy locking in the final content of the movie and the first part will be releasing this year in theatres. The media outlet also reported that the makers are looking for a Dassera or a December release for Pushpa Part 1 and the second part of the movie will be releasing in the second half of next year.

A source told the outlet that Pushpa's story has a huge span and Sukumar found a scope to add more interesting elements to the script. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, apart from Allu Arjun, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles. The movie marks to be the Telugu debut of Fahadh Faasil and he will be playing the role of the antagonist in the film. Pushpa will be releasing in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

IMAGE: SIIMA'S TWITTER

