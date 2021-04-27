Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Turns Photographer For 'poser' Daughter Allu Arha; See Pic

Allu Arjun's little daughter, Arha is already a fan favourite 'star kid' on social media. The little star kid recently made an appearance on social media via her mother, Allu Sneha Reddy's Instagram handle. The little diva seems to be on top of the fashion game, following in her famous father's footsteps. Allu Arjun's daughter seems to be living up to his name when it comes to fashion and posing for the camera.

Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha, recently shared a couple of photos of daughter Arha, in which the little girl can be seen posing for the camera while dressed in a cute blue dress with pink flowers against a picnic-like background. In the second photo, little Arha can be seen wearing a white dress covered in pink flowers and a pink frills on the side with a bow on the waist. Her mother shared the post with the hashtag "poser". Take a look at Allu Sneha Reddy's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Allu Arjun's wife's post

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha featuring on her mother's Instagram handle prompted a number of responses from adoring fans. Many of Allu Arjun's fans responded to the photo marvelling at the cuteness of his daughter and leaving comments like "Cutiepie". Many fans also admired the little starlet's dresses while other fans simply showed love for the photo comparing it with 'Alice in wonderland' with one fan saying, "Arha in wonderland". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Allu Arjun's movies, family and more

Indian actor, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for the upcoming Telugu action thriller film, Pushpa. The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role with Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil play supporting roles. The film is slated to release on August 13, 2021, and will release in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Allu Arjun married his wife Sneha Reddy in 2011. The couple were blessed with their first child, a son Allu Ayaan on April 3, 2014, and welcomed their second child, a daughter Allu Arha on November 21, 2016.

Image source - Allu Sneha Reddy Instagram

