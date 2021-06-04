Allu Sirish Shares Motion Poster Of His Film 'Prema Kadanta' Feat. Anu Emmanuel; Watch

Actor Allu Sirish recently took to social media to share the motion poster of his upcoming film, titled Prema Kadanta. The motion poster features a bunch of stills from the film, featuring actor Allu Sirish and the leading lady of the film, Anu Emmanuel. The poster indicates that the film will have an intriguing storyline with a mix of romance and drama. Allu Sirish’s fans seem quite excited about the recent update as they have flooded the comments section with best wishes and compliments.

Allu Sirish launches motion poster of his next

Allu Sirish recently launched the motion poster of his next film and it has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. In the short clip shared, a series of romantic pictures have been put together to promote the film, Prema Kadanta. In one of the stills, the two actors are seen sharing a kiss behind a hazed glass while their hand rest on the wet panel. In another click, Allu Sirish can be seen holding Anu Emmanuel’s face in his hands while they look at each other intently. The picture also indicates that the fans will get to witness a few highly emotional scenes in this movie.

In one segment of the clip, the two actors are seen lying on the bed while their faces are covered tactfully, through camera angles. In the last part of the poster, the two characters are seen clicking a fun mirror selfie while the title of the film, Prema Kadanta, is displayed on top.

In the caption for the post, Allu Sirish has mentioned that this is the motion poster of his next film. He has also tagged Achhu Rajamani to give him credits for the melodious background score. Have a look at the motion poster on Allu Sirish’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have expressed how excited they are, for the upcoming film. Some of the fans have also complimented the music while a few others have used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts on the poster. Have a look.

IMAGE: ALLU SIRISH INSTAGRAM

