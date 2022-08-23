Aly Goni 'heartbroken' Over BB 14 Co-contestant Sonali Phogat's Death; 'You'll Be Missed'

BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passed away at the age of 41 on Monday, August 22. The actor, who had joined the BJP in 2019, was visitng Goa with a few of her staff members. The politician-turned-actor had a heart attack last night. Phogat was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa after she complained of uneasiness, PTI reported. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said in a statement that the BJP leader was brought dead to the hospital. Phogat's untimely demise has prompted many to express shock and disbelief as they shared heartfelt messages mourning her death.

Aly Goni mourns Sonali Phogat's demise

Among those who expressed sadness at the actor's demise was her Bigg Boss co-contestant Aly Goni. Taking to Instagram, Goni uploaded a heartfelt video featuring him and Sonali. The video saw the duo dancing during their Bigg Boss stint.

Remembering her, Aly stated that the late actor messaged him two days ago and gave him blessings for his new song, Jumme Di Namaaz. He wrote, "Samajh nahi aa raha kya bolu u msged me 2 days back and gave me so many blessings and told me how much u loved my new song and u asked me if I will do a same kind of song with u.. and I promised u I will.. but I m sorry Sonali ji yeh promise ab adhura reh gaya You will be missed.. may god rest your beautiful soul in peace" (sic).

Soon after getting the news of Sonali Phogat's untimely demise, Aly had taken to his Twitter handle and dropped a heartbroken emoji.

💔 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) August 23, 2022

Sonali Phogat hailed from Haryana and joined as a wild card entry in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 14. During her stint in the show, she confessed her feelings for Aly Goni, despite the fact that she knew he was in love with actor Jasmin Bhasin. She later received criticism for having feelings for a man who was younger than she was. Aly had even vowed to take Sonali on a date after he left the house during her elimination from the competition.

