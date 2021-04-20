Ambili Devi Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Marriage Amid Divorce Rumours

Television actors Ambili Devi and Adityan tied the knot in the year 2019. Ambili Devi and Adithyan Jayan's wedding has been hitting headlines because of several controversies. Allegedly, it was reported that Adithyan had married thrice before and Ambili's ex-husband blamed Adithyan for ruining their marriage. Now two years later, the rumors of their divorce are talk of the town. In a recent interview, Ambili Devi made some shocking revelations about her marriage.

Ambili Devi makes shocking revelations about her marriage amidst divorce rumors

In an interview with Manorama Online, Ambili Devi revealed that she is still legally married to Adithyan. She said that they survived a lot of crises and got married for the second time. She added that everything was good until she became pregnant and she got to know that for the last 16 months, her husband was in a relationship with a woman in a rented house. She further said that the woman is also a mother of a 13-year-old son. Furthermore, Ambili Devi added that she had to take a break from acting because of her pregnancy.

Ambili Devi further revealed that Adithyan Jayan is seeing someone and she has been getting a lot of phone calls from her well-wishers who told her that the woman is pregnant but at first she did not believe anyone. She said that she was surprised when a few people called and congratulated her on being pregnant again. Later on, she got to know that the calls were coming because of Adithyan's Facebook cover picture which was a scanning photo and some folks mistakenly thought that it was of Ambili's. On the other hand, Adithyan Jayan responded saying that Ambili is still her wife and he doesn't pay any attention to such rumors and revealed that he is going through a lot of difficulties as he is unable to pay some debts. Ambili Devi was earlier married to S Lowel, a noted cameraman. The couple has a son together, Amarnath born on 27 January 2013. She gave birth to her second son after her marriage with Adithyan Jayan.

Promo Image Source: Ambili Devi's Instagram