Ammy Virk And Sonam Bajwa's 'Puaada' To Release On April 2

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk's upcoming movie Puaada will release in the theatres on April 2. The Punjabi-language film, which also features Sonam Bajwa of Punjab 1984 fame, is directed by debutante Rupinder Chahal.

Puaada, which means 'panga', will be the first Punjabi film to release in cinemas since coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The movie was previously set for release in the summer of 2020.

Producers Pawan Gill and Atul Bhalla said they are thrilled about the film's debut in theatres.

"The film is the first one to come to theatres after the pandemic. We were to release last year but couldn't due to the situation, but now we are very excited to see the positive footfalls in theatres as people have been sitting at home for a while," Gill and Bhalla said in a statement.

The romantic-comedy follows the story of Jaggi, a loveable, desi, Punjabi village boy, who runs a successful dairy farm and is in a relationship with Raunak, an Air Force officer's daughter, and how her father disapproves of their relationship and this ensues to comedy of errors.

Backed by A&A Pictures and Brat Films, the movie is produced by Bhalla, Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, Balwinder Singh Janjua. It will be released by Zee Studios worldwide.

According to a report by Miss Malini, Pawan Gill said in a statement that the last Punjabi film to have hit theatres was over a year ago on March 13, 2020, before the lockdown brought not just Punjabi cinema to a standstill but the whole global film industry. He added that finally there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for the silver screens as they have decided to release the film.

He concluded by saying that the upcoming mad comedy romance for the entire family was initially set to release in cinemas in June 2020, coinciding with a summer holiday festive bonanza, but of course that couldn’t happen because of the pandemic.

Punjabi movies in 2021

According to a report by Pollywood.com, there are quite a few films slated to release in 2021 including Saunkan Saunke, which stars Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in the lead. It will also feature Nimrat Khaira along with the lead pair. Other Punjabi movies to release are Paani Ch Madhaani with Neeru Bajwa and Gippy Grewal, Qismat 2 starring Ammy Virk and Sargun, Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi, Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho, Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme among others.

(With PTI inputs)