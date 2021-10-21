Ammy Virk Lauds Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Sardar Udham', Says 'I Genuinely Cried'; WATCH

The film industry is currently buzzing with the success of the biographical historical drama Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal, The actor's stellar performance, cinematography, music score were just a few of the many things that were acclaimed by the critics and audience alike. After many Bollywood celebrities showed their appreciation towards the film, Qismat actor Ammy Virk has joined the list as he took to his social media to talk in length about the makers and cast of the movie.

Ammy Virk on Sardar Udham

Taking to his Instagram on October 20, Ammy Virk sat down to candidly review the film to his fans. He started off by urging his fans to watch the movie which is currently streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and continued with his experience of watching the movie. He applauded the team of Sardar Udham for their 'Extreme level' skilled depiction of the life of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh and further praised actor Vicky Kaushal for his ability to essay the role authentically.

Talking about the horrors of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, Ammy Virk commended the team of the movie to depict such as heart-wrenching incident sensibly on the screen. He also admitted that he 'genuinely cried' as well as 'felt proud' after watching a couple of scenes. He uploaded the video with the caption,

''Film based on SHAHEED SARDAR UDHAM SINGH (SARDAR UDHAM) Baaakmaaal acting @vickykaushal09 bhaji, sachi koi shabad nai mere kol, Bahut hi jyada changi direction #soojitsarkar saab... Te bahut bahut vadhaayi @primevideoin @amazonprimevideo 🤗🙏🏻❤️ WAHEGURU MEHAR KARAN 🙏🏻❤️❤️''

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the biographical film about the revolutionary freedom fighter is bankrolled by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works. The film featured Vicky Kaushal in the titular role along with Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and more.

More on Ammy Virk

The 29-year-old actor is a popular actor and singer predominantly working in Punjabi films like Harjeet Singh, Qismat, Qismat 2 and more. He made his Bollywood debut in 2021 in Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj The Pride Of India. He will be next seen in the biographical sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Image: Instagram/@vikcykaushal/ammyvirk