Amul Celebrates Yash-starrer KGF 2's Monstrous Box Office Success With Unique Topical

Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF: Chapter 2 starring South star Yash in the lead, has been roaring loud at the box office. The film that started running theatrically on April 14, has been receiving a huge response for its epic storyline and power-packed action sequences.

While setting the cash registers ringing with its box office collection, the film’s success was recently hailed by Amul Topical. Amul Topical which is known for its on-point posts gave a quirky twist to KGF 2’s massive success with its animated version featuring Yash from the film.

Amul celebrates KGF 2 success with special topical

The gangster drama that has some nail-biting sequences and power-packed stunts has been quite successful in increasing the footfall at theatres. Amul took to Twitter and shared a topical featuring an animated version of Yash holding the butter which has been referred to as “Gold.” Justifying the title of the film (which stands for Kolar Gold fields), the topical read, “Koolar Mein Gold Rakho.”

Below the topical, giving a unique and creative twist, they wrote, “Amul, Say Yash to it.” While captioning the post, the leading company hailed the film’s success and wrote, “#Amul Topical: Period action blockbuster has massive box office success!.”

Meanwhile, the anticipation of the film accumulated in the past four years was reflected in the thunderous response of the moviegoers at the ticket window as the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 ended up emerging all-time highest Hindi dubbed grosser beating SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion. Moreover, it has also raked in over Rs 500 crore across the world.

KGF 2 has landed the second position at the global box office after Eddie Redmayne's Fantastic Beasts 3. As per movie analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, the film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark across the world on its fourth day and crossed the $4M mark at the US box office. Apart from Yash, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in significant roles.

IMAGE: KGF: Chapter 2 still