Amy Jackson Visits Temple In Chennai On Mahashivratri, Says 'energy Inside Was Undeniable'

Actor Amy Jackson, who recently landed in Chennai for one of her shoots, visited a Temple in Chennai on Mahashivrati (Saturday) and expressed her experience on her Instagram handle. Sharing a couple of pictures of herself with a friend, the actor wrote a long caption.

Her caption read: "Just touched down in Chennai for the final stages of filming and massively felt the urge to reflect and pray. I asked the driver to look out for a Temple on the way to set, unknowing that today was Maha Shivratri. When we did come across one, it was bang on 6pm which is when the final Pooja of the festival commences"

She added, "The energy inside was undeniable - instantly I felt whole and at peace. It just made me realise that God, The Source , The Universe… really does hold all the answers. Happy Maha Shivratri to all my Hindu faith friends."

In the pictures, Amy could be seen sporting a tilak and holding flowers and prasadam.

More about Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson is a British actor, who predominantly works in Tamil films. She also has a couple of Hindi and Telugu films to her name. She was also part of Akshay Kumar's 2015 film Singh Is Bling and 2018 film 2.0, also starring superstar Rajinikanth.

Amy made her US debut in 2017 with Warner Brothers television production of DC Comics Supergirl as Imra Ardeen/ Saturn Girl. Amy is engaged to boyfriend Ed Westwick and shares a son with him. Ed is an English actor and muscian.