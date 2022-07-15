Anand Mahindra Impressed By Dhanush's Casting In The Gray Man; 'His Style Will Elevate...'

South actor Dhanush's Hollywood debut with The Gray Man is something fans are excitedly looking forward to. The actor who will be seen playing the role of an assassin, Avik San, has been leaving fans enthralled with his various power-packed clips from the film. Apart from the frenzied fans, if there is someone who is intrigued by the actor's casting in the film, it is Industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The Mahindra Group honcho penned a special post while sharing his excitement of witnessing Dhanush in an action mode for his International debut. Anand who was in awe of the film's casting hailed the producers and the entire team for roping in Dhanush for the role.

Dhanush's Hollywood debut receives appreciation from Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra recently shared how the Kolaveri D singer's fight sequences in the film will help in 'elevating all fight sequences in Indian cinema.' The businessman shared a video of Dhanush from the film where he can be seen indulging in a fight sequence with other co-stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, which was earlier dropped by the film's creators, the Russo Brothers.

While sharing his thoughts on the actor's stupendous action stunts, Anand wrote, "Kudos to the producers for this inspired casting. Never envisioned Dhanush as an intimidating, compact killing machine. I suspect his style will elevate all fight sequences in Indian cinema…”

Kudos to the producers for this inspired casting. Never envisioned @dhanushkraja as an intimidating, compact killing machine. I suspect his style will elevate all fight sequences in Indian cinema… pic.twitter.com/PYMQSkRG2b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2022

On Thursday, during a virtual conference, the actor revealed the struggles and challenges that he underwent while shooting for the Hollywood project. While sharing how he had injured himself shooting for action sequences, the actor said, "It’s funny. Just one week before the shoot, I sprained my neck. So, a month and a half were spent training, and then one week before we start filming, I sprained it and was like ‘What am I going to do?!’ The physio had just a week’s time to get me ready to match Ana’s speed [laughs]. But somehow, they found a way to make me fit for the stunt sequence."

Meanwhile, Directed by the Russo brothers, The Gray Man will have a limited release in the US and India on July 15, followed by a worldwide premiere on Netflix on July 22. Based on the novel The Gray Man, the film features Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Billy Bob Thornton in pivotal roles.



IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/DhanushKRaja