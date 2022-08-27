Anasuya Bharadwaj Reportedly Trolled By Vijay Deverakonda Fans; Warns 'I Will File A Case'

Anasuya Bharadwaj has amassed a huge fan following because of her stellar performances in south-Indian films and also as a television presenter. She is also quite active on social media and keeps her fans and followers updated. Recently, the actor took to social media and slammed those trolling and age-shaming her on social media and said that she will be retweeting every abuse and file cases against the user.

The actor was reportedly trolled by fans of Vijay Deverakonda who took offence to a tweet Bharadwaj posted at a time Deverakonda's Liger opened to negative reviews, Free Press Journal reported. Deverakonda's fans reportedly assumed that the tweet was aimed at taking a dig at the Liger actor.

Anasuya had tweeted in Telugu and said, "Karma is a boomerang and it does come back even if late. Mother's pain will not go away...Sometimes it is difficult to come, but it is sure to come!!." She added, "#NotHappyOnSomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored (sic)", leading to a flurry of negative reactions from Vijay Deverakonda's fans, with many calling her 'aunty'.

Responding to the trolls, Bharadwaj warned that she would be taking a screenshot of every account and file cases against the users. The actor wrote, "Here, by taking a screenshot of every account abusing me, age shaming me by calling me "Aunty" ... involving my family into this, I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason. This is my final warning."

She added, "Also will be retweeting every abuse till you realize what you are doing. Realise why I am doing what I am doing. I am not a coward. hiding behind "fans". Paying fake profiles to abuse me hashtagging all those years and even now. You know nothing (about) what happened."

(Image: @itsme_anasuya/@thedeverakonda/Instagram)