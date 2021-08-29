Anil Kapoor Goes Down Memory Lane To Wish Nagarjuna On His Birthday; See Here

South Indian superstar Nagarjuna celebrated his 62nd birthday on Sunday. Several prominent figures from the film industry poured in wishes for the veteran actor. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to wish his co-star and friend, Nagarjuna his birthday. The AK vs AK actor shared a major throwback picture with the south Indian star. Other celebs like Chiranjeevi, his daughter-in-law Samantha, Ravi Teja and more wished Nagarjuna on his birthday.

Anil Kapoor's birthday wishes for Nagarjuna

Anil Kapoor took his Twitter and shared a blast-from-the-past picture with Nagarjuna. Kapoor accompanied the picture with a witty caption and wrote, "Here’s to never having bad hair days! Happy Birthday, @iamnagarjuna always stay your smiling & positive self!." The duo had earlier shared the screen for the 1996 Hindi romantic drama Mr Bechara, it also featured Sri Devi in the lead role.

Here’s to never having bad hair days 😂! Happy Birthday @iamnagarjuna always stay your smiling & positive self! pic.twitter.com/FGmuXQUGZw — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 29, 2021

Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to his Twitter and wished Nagarjuna on his 62nd birthday. Chiranjeevi while wishing Nagarjuna called him an ultra-cool guy and also called him his dearest friend. He wrote, "An ultra-cool guy who takes life as it comes and makes most of each moment. An actor who is constantly experimenting and pushing boundaries. And most of all a dear friend to have for all times and forever, dearest @iamnagarjuna A Very Happy Birthday to you!."

No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always.Happy birthday to the man ,the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama🤗☺️♥️ — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 29, 2021

Nagarjuna's daughter-in-law Samantha also took to her Twitter and wished him on his birthday. She wrote, "No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always. Happy birthday to the man, the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama." Actor Ravi Teja wishing the veteran actor on Twitter wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the most humble people I've known @iamnagarjuna Be your charming self always."

Happy birthday to one of the most humble people I've known @iamnagarjuna 😊 Be your charming self always! — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) August 29, 2021

On the work front, Nagarjuna was recently seen in the action thriller film Wild Dog. The film included many terrorist incidents that happened in India, including the Gokul Chat bomb blast in 2007 and the capture of Yasin Bhatkal. He will next be seen in the movie Bangarraju that is a prequel to his 2016 movie Soggade Chinni Nayana and will also star his son Naga Chaitanya. The Mass actor will next be seen in the superhero film Brahmāstra that will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

